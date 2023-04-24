Elon Musk to appear on Real Time with Bill Maher

By

Elon Musk will appear on Real Time with Bill Maher next Friday, April 28, at 10 p.m. ET. Maher broke the news recently and mentioned bringing up Mars to Elon Musk.

“And I want to talk to him. I’ve never been on that page of why we should go to Mars,” said Maher. “I mean, however bad we ruin the Earth, it can not be worse than a place that has no air, is 200 degrees below zero, and [is] a long way away, and has 6-month dust storms.”

Maher’s questions about Mars will be timely, given that Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently completed Starship’s first successful flight test. Starship is an integral part of Musk’s goals.

Musk’s Fascination with Mars

However, traveling to and populating Mars might not equate to doom and gloom for Earth. Mars doesn’t seem to be an escape plan for humans.

For Musk, Mars is the first step to an exciting future for humans. The billionaire wants a multiplanetary existence for humans, and the Red Planet is only the first step.

“You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great – and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars,” said Elon Musk.

SpaceX estimates that it would take Starship 6 months to get to Mars. The space company lists several reasons Mars is the first planet on its travel plans. First, the Red Planet has decent sunlight since it is relatively as close to the Sun as Earth. SpaceX states that it could warm up Mars. And since the planet contains CO2, nitrogen, and other elements for plant life. Another plus for the Red Planet is that the span of its day is similar to Earth’s, meaning adjusting might be easier for humans in terms of time.

Hearing Musk’s reply to Maher’s questions about Mars on Friday would be interesting. With Starship’s first test complete, it’s only a matter of time before the first human lands on Mars.

