By

Volkswagen reported delivering 141,000 battery electric vehicles by the end of Q1 2023, an increase of 42% year-over-year.

Last year, VW sold 99,200 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the first quarter. BEVs accounted for 6.9% of the German automaker’s total sales in Q1 2023, compared to 5.2% in the first quarter of last year.

“We started the year on a sound footing for all-electric vehicles with a 68 percent increase in Europe and double the number of vehicles delivered in the USA. At the Shanghai Auto Show this week, we demonstrated how we are responding to the challenges we face in this segment in China, and in March we already saw sales there increase year-on-year,” said Hildegard Wortmann, a member of VW’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales.

Volkswagen stated that sales from Europe drove BEV sales growth. VW reported that the BEV sales in Europe increased by 68%, accounting for 98,300 units. The German automaker has a BEV order backlog in Western Europe of over 260,000 units.

China was Volkswagen’s second-largest BEV market after Europe, with 21,500 units delivered in the region. Meanwhile, in the United States, VW delivered approximately 15,700 BEVs, nearly double its deliveries the previous year.

Volkswagen provided its top five most successful BEV models in the first quarter. The ID.Family lineup led the charge taking first and second place.

In the first quarter, VW sold 41,900 ID.4/ID.5 vehicles and 23,600 ID.3 units. The Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) also topped the list in third place with 21,300 units sold. Rounding out the top five were the SKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupe) with 12,400 units delivered and the Audi e-tron/Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) with 9,700 vehicles delivered.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen BEV deliveries increase by 42% in Q1 2023