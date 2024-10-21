Elon Musk responds to claim Tesla sales are impacted by Trump support

By

Elon Musk responded to claims that Tesla’s sales are being impacted by his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump during an event in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Musk has had outspoken and overwhelmingly vocal support for Trump as he runs against Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Musk appeared at several events in Pennsylvania, perhaps the most crucial swing state in the election, with Trump over the past week.

It is no secret that as time has gone on, elections have seemed to get more polarizing and tension-filled, with this being perhaps the one with the most implications in recent memory.

Musk has truly stepped up his narrative to try to sway voters in the direction of President Trump, who has welcomed the Tesla CEO’s support with open arms and even offered him a position if he wins the White House.

Many consumers will choose to purchase products from a company that aligns with their political views, and Tesla is no different. It is not a blanket statement, as some do not see politics as a factor when determining who they will purchase from.

Musk believes that Tesla owners buy the vehicles because of the quality of the product and not necessarily because of his political standpoint.

On Friday, when asked about his support for Trump and whether it was impacting Tesla’s sales, he said:

“Tesla’s sales are actually doing great. We’re hitting all-time highs. I think people really care about the quality of the product as opposed to whether they agree or disagree with the CEO’s views. The CEO of any given company is going to have political views. At the end of the day what matters is if Tesla makes a great product, and people like buying great products.”

As previously mentioned, there are consumers out there who might not choose to buy Teslas because of Musk’s support.

In the past several weeks, I have received emails from people who have said they will sell their vehicles or not purchase another Tesla because of Musk’s support for Donald Trump.

I also know of people who have chosen to follow Tesla and have become more interested in EVs because of Musk’s support for Trump. It might be impossible to know exactly how many have been swayed in each direction and whether there is a true impact.

From a numbers standpoint, Tesla sales are roughly on pace for what they were in 2023, coming in at 1.8 million units.

The lack of growth could be attributed to several things: Tesla’s development of the next-generation platform, a need for a new model or refreshed designs of its current ones, or Musk’s political views.

