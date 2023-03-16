Elon Musk’s Starlink launches global roaming service

By

Elon Musk’s satellite internet system, Starlink, has launched Starlink Roam, which allows users to access the internet from anywhere in the world where the service is available. The system is a rebrand of Starlink for RVs, which was specifically designed for traveling.

As per SpaceX in its official Twitter account, account, Starlink Roam “offers a global roaming option for customers traveling to locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable.” The system is also dubbed as an “unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet on an as-needed basis all over the world” on the service’s official website.

Starlink now offers a global roaming option for customers traveling to locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable → https://t.co/zQFh5qscts pic.twitter.com/CKpsWVeDx4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 15, 2023

As highlighted by the private space company, customers who wish to opt-in for Starlink Roam are required to pay a one-time cost of $599 for portable hardware or $2,500 for in-motion hardware. Customers could select between regional roaming or global roaming, which is available for $200 per month.

It should be noted that opting in for Starlink Roam does not provide users with satellite internet connection in a moving vehicle. For such a service, customers are still required to purchase the company’s $2,500 Flat High Performance terminal that’s specifically designed for vehicles that are in motion.

NEWS: Starlink is testing a new "Global Roaming Service" for $200/mo, plus the standard $599 for Hardware. Will they offer this as an add-on for $65/mo like portability? @RealTeslaNorth @MarcusTuck3 https://t.co/c2vQhtOUL8 pic.twitter.com/kiLMsMkhDY — Nathan Owens (@VirtuallyNathan) February 17, 2023

Signs that SpaceX is about to offer Starlink Roam emerged last month after social media users shared screenshots of a letter from the private space company inviting them to try the satellite internet system’s new service. At the time when the letter was sent, Starlink’s global roaming was only listed as available in the United States. With the formal announcement of Starlink Roam, however, other regions like the Philippines also appear to be included.

Starlink has come a long way since it was offered to consumers worldwide. Back in December, SpaceX confirmed that Starlink reached a milestone with over 1,000,000 active subscribers. This number is only poised to grow as SpaceX continues to launch more Starlink satellites to orbit and as the service gets extended to more areas across the globe.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk’s Starlink launches global roaming service