Elon Musk’s Starlink now has over 1 million active subscribers worldwide. The Starlink internet service has come a long way since its initial launch.

Starlink has launched several different types of services over the past year, connecting many users in different modes of transportation.

This year alone, SpaceX launched Starlink Aviation for aircraft, Starlink for RVs, and Starlink Starshield for governments. It also launched a service for boats.

“Been on a cruise with Starlink service, and it is a deal breaker for me with aging relatives to keep in contact,” commented Redditor DukeInBlack. “It is day and night compared to the scam service from more renowned cruise lines like Disney.”

Starlink now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers – thank you to all customers and members of the Starlink team who contributed to this milestone ❤️💫🌎 https://t.co/5suNxFvtEH pic.twitter.com/E1ojYarcEA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2022

Starlink has also received praise from the military in Ukraine and the Pentagon in the United States. Ukrainian soldiers have stated that Starlink has helped maintain communications between military outposts and civilians with their families during the war with Russia. Starlink proved especially useful when Russia targeted Ukraine’s communication infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon was impressed with Starlink’s ability to maintain connectivity in remote areas, specifically in the Artic. “We have started testing high-rate connectivity to very remote Arctic bases,” said Brian Beal.

Starlink is available in many countries now and continues to spread.

