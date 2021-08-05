Elon Musk teases new biography from esteemed author Walter Isaacson

By

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that award-winning author Walter Isaacson is writing his biography. The CEO did not provide many details about the project, though he remarked that the biography would provide information for those curious about Tesla, SpaceX, and his “general goings on.”

The news of Musk’s upcoming biography from Isaacson was received warmly by the CEO’s followers on Twitter, many of whom noted that the author is among the best in the field. Musk highlighted his respect for Isaacson in a later comment, noting that the author’s books were all good, though his biography for Benjamin Franklin was something he particularly enjoyed.

If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

Under the hands of Isaacson, Musk’s story would likely be fleshed out in a way that is both engaging and objective. Arguably the best book about Musk’s life today is still Ashley Vance’s Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, which was published in 2015. Vance’s book provided a great chronicle of Musk’s activities in the early days of Tesla and SpaceX, but it ended before the launch of projects like the Model 3 or the maiden flight of Falcon Heavy.

Needless to say, a lot of interesting things have happened since then. This task would most definitely be up Isaacson’s alley, considering his past work. The award-winning author, after all, has a knack for accurately depicting the human side of some of the world’s most formidable people, including Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. His book, Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography, which was published after the former Apple CEO’s death, stands as the definitive book about the life and work of the tech titan.

A well-written, accurate book on Elon Musk’s life over the past years would be a pretty good project, especially as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tends to find himself as the target of inaccurate coverage and misreported facts. This was highlighted recently when an excerpt from Wall Street Journal journalist Tim Higgins’ book, Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century, was featured in numerous media outlets.

The excerpt claimed that during Musk’s attempt to sell Tesla to Apple during one of the company’s closest calls, the Tesla CEO demanded that he be made Apple’s CEO. Angered by this suggestion, Tim Cook reportedly told Musk the “F” word before slamming down the phone. Both Elon Musk and Tim Cook have denied that such an event happened. Musk has noted that Cook declined to meet with him, while the Apple CEO stated that he has never really spoken to the Tesla CEO.

Elon Musk teases new biography from esteemed author Walter Isaacson