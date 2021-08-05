Rivian applies to establish its first delivery center in Orange County

By

Rivian plans to establish a delivery center in Costa Mesa located in Orange County, California. The Rivian delivery center will also act as a 24/7 service and repair shop.

The property in question spans 2.96 acres (128,938 sq. ft.) and contains one building divided into three industrial condominiums with ancillary common spaces.

(Credit: Rivian)

Rivian wants to improve the building by including a customer lounge, office area, restrooms, and employee break rooms. The company plans to combine two units to serve as an indoor serving area with vehicle lifts, parts, tools, storage, a technology center, and an indoor drive-through wash bay.

The EV maker also plans to install five Level 3 EV chargers and three Level 2 chargers at the side of the building. Plus, Rivian wants to install a new transformer at the rear of the building.

The EV automaker plans to use the part of the facility as a pre-inspection and delivery center. Before new vehicles are handed over to customers at the facility, Rivian will ship the cars to the delivery center in Costa Mesa and temporarily store them at the site between 2 to 14 days. While in storage, Rivian will inspect, charge, and detail the vehicles before delivering them to customers.

Rivian submitted an application to the city’s Planning Commission, requesting permission to service and repair motor vehicles at the facility, even though part of it is within 200 feet of residentially zoned property. The EV startup wants the facility to operate 24/7, offering standard services and repairs such as wheel alignment, hardware replacement, and software updates. Vehicles that require extensive repairs will be towed off-site to authorized body repair shops.

The Costa Mesa Planning Commission will discuss Rivian’s application in a meeting scheduled for August 9, 2021. Rivian aims to start deliveries of its R1T pickup truck this fall.

Read Rivian’s application to Costa Mesa below!

Rivian's Delivery Center in Costa Mesa by Maria Merano on Scribd

Rivian applies to establish its first delivery center in Orange County