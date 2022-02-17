Elon Musk reiterates Tesla’s local roots after Biden says he wants to make “Buy American” a reality

By

US President Joe Biden may have already proven that he can say the word “Tesla” in public, but he may still need some prodding when it comes to acknowledging that the Texas-based EV maker is a true-blue American company. This was something that Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighted recently when he responded to the US President’s EV-related post on Twitter.

Biden’s recent post revealed that the US government is gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric. The president noted that such an initiative should bring more manufacturing jobs back into America, and it should also build up local supply chains. “We’re making ‘Buy American’ a reality — not just a promise,” Biden wrote.

We’re gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to our country, and building supply chains here at home. We’re making “buy American” a reality—not just a promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 11, 2022

This, unsurprisingly, resulted in a response from Elon Musk, who shared an article stating that the Tesla Model 3 is already the United States’ Most American Car of 2021 according to Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index. It wasn’t just the Model 3 that received accolades for being truly Made in America, too, as the Model Y managed to take the No.3 spot in the index. Kelsey Mays, assistant managing editor at Cars.com, explained the results.

“It’s worth noting that Tesla is the only major automaker to claim 100% domestic production for all cars it sells in the US, well above the industry’s roughly 52% average for the 2021 model year,” Mays said.

Model 3 is literally the most made in America car in – well of course – America — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2022

While Tesla’s existing lineup of electric cars may not necessarily fit all the needs of the US’ federal government vehicle fleet, the company is arguably the only carmaker in the country that actually has the capability to produce electric vehicles en masse, or at least at volumes required by the US government today. Tesla nearly delivered 1 million EVs last year, and with the company’s target of growing about 50% every year, the company seems on track to deliver about 1.5 million vehicles in 2022.

Granted, fellow automakers like Ford and General Motors have both announced plans to ramp their EV production, but those goals are easier said than done. In GM’s case, for example, the company stated that it’s increasing its EV production target sixfold for 2022, but that really translates to just 46,000 electric cars this year. Ford is positioned better, as the company already announced plans to expand its EV capacity to 600,000 units by 2023. This would likely result in challenges for the veteran automaker, however, as acquiring enough batteries for such a number of EVs would be no joke.

