Elon Musk shares details on his current primary home in Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided some details about his current living situation, following his comments about allegations that he does not pay income taxes. Musk shared some particular insights about his primary home in Texas and his remaining property in California.

Musk’s responded to a tweet from Matt Wallace, who remarked that by billionaire standards, the Tesla CEO lives pretty modestly. Musk sold most of his properties in California last year just as he promised. His compensation plan in Tesla is also directly tied to how well the company performs.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.



Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Musk then noted that his primary home today is a ~$50,000 house in Boca Chica/Starbase that he rents out from SpaceX. He also mentioned that he still owns a house in the Bay Area which is rented out for events. Musk’s Bay Area property, located at 891 Crystal Spring Road, Hillsborough, CA, has not been sold yet. The Tesla CEO put the California home on the market last year with an asking price of $35 million.

So far, Elon Musk appears to be quite content with his current accommodations in Texas as it allows him to be closer to Tesla and SpaceX’s most ambitious projects to date. Musk lives close to Gigafactory Texas, where the Cybertruck will be built, and SpaceX HQ where Starship is developed, the rocket designed to take humanity to Mars. In his response, Musk stated that his ~$50,000 home in Starbase is “kinda awesome.”

Elon Musk may be one of the world’s wealthiest people, but he does tend to live more on the conservative side. Back in February, a study on the carbon footprint of the world’s billionaires as of 2018 revealed that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO had one of the lowest carbon emissions among his peers, mainly due to Musk not owning luxury superyachts or custom-made, sprawling mansions. Musk’s current carbon emissions may very well be lower, too, since the data used in the study was taken when he still had multiple California homes.

