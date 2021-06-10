Tesla hikes Model S Plaid price by $10k ahead of world debut

By

Tesla has rolled out a $10,000 price increase for the Model S Plaid, the company’s highly-anticipated flagship sedan, scheduled for its first customer deliveries tomorrow, June 10, at the Fremont Factory.

With the recent price adjustment, the Tesla Model S Plaid now starts at $129,990 before options like Red Multi-Coat paint, white seats, and the Full Self-Driving suite. The vehicle also comes with 21″ Arachnid Wheels that are now finished in gray instead of the previous silver. The Model S Plaid is still listed with an estimated range of 390 miles per charge.

Customers purchasing the Tesla Model S Plaid could see some stunning performance figures from the all-electric sedan. Tesla notes that the Model S Plaid would be the quickest-accelerating car in production today, thanks to its three high-performance electric motors, which enable it to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds and finish the quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds at a 155 mph trap speed.

The excitement surrounding the first deliveries of the Model S Plaid is palpable, especially in the Fremont Factory, where the event will take place. Aerial images of the site have revealed that the Fremont Factory’s test track has been redone recently, and a massive stage is being set up nearby. Considering the nature of the vehicle, Tesla may be looking to hold some exciting test rides with the Model S Plaid tomorrow.

Amidst the ongoing safety precautions due to the pandemic, Tesla’s Model S Plaid delivery event will accommodate a limited group of attendees. Recent posts from Tesla owners and EV enthusiasts who have received invites for the event have noted that the occasion is now fully booked. Those who would not be able to attend the event can watch it via livestream instead.

