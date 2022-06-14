By

Elon Musk will answer questions from Twitter’s workers during an all-hands virtual meeting later this week. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Elon Musk’s attendance at the next virtual meeting through a brief email on Monday, June 13.

The virtual Twitter meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 16. Agrawal stated in his email that “we’ll cover topics and questions that have been raised over the past weeks.”

According to Business Insider, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has been a central topic in a few meetings and Slack channels at the social media company. Twitter workers have wondered if Musk will layoff employees to make the company profitable and shared concerns over Donald Trump returning to the platform.

Twitter workers can start submitting questions for Elon Musk to answer a day before the meeting. Leslie Berland, who usually moderates these types of meetings, will select the questions that will be read to Musk. Berland is Twitter’s Chief Marketing Officer and Head of People.

Last week, Elon Musk amended a securities filing and included a letter that stated Twitter was “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights.” The Tesla CEO claimed that Twitter refused to provide him with data on its spam and fake accounts.

In his letter, Musk noted that his $44 billion Twitter buyout would be “temporarily on hold.” He also stated that the social media platform is in a “clear material breach” by resuming to provide information about his concerns.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk to speak with Twitter workers in virtual meeting on June 16