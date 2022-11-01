Elon Musk explains Twitter’s planned paid subscription for verified users

By

In a response to comments from noted horror novelist Stephen King, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained Twitter’s planned paid subscription for its verified users. Musk also considered adjusting the price for the service.

Recent reports have indicated that Elon Musk is initiating the rollout of a paid subscription service for Twitter, and staff at the social media platform have been given a hard deadline of November 7 to launch the feature. As per the reports, verified users would be charged $20 per month to keep their blue check status.

News of the planned changes did not sit well with numerous verified Twitter users, many of whom shared reservations about paying $240 annually for the social media platform. Best-selling horror novelist Stephen King was among them. King noted in a post that if such a program is launched, then he would be gone from the platform.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” King wrote.

In response to the novelist, Musk explained that the paid subscription model is a way for Twitter to pay its bills since the company cannot rely solely on advertisers. Musk then floated the idea of a more affordable monthly rate, such as $8, which would equate to an annual subscription of $96.

“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” Musk wrote.

In a follow-up post, Musk explained that the subscription model for verified users is a good way for Twitter to battle its bot problem. He also promised to explain the rationale behind the initiative before it is implemented.

“I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls,” Musk added.

Musk’s comments suggest that the self-appointed “Chief Twit” is open to reconsidering the changes he is planning for Twitter. In a way, this is fitting, considering that Musk has mentioned in the past that even Twitter Blue’s $4.99 monthly rate is too steep for users of the social media platform.

