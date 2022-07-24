Elon Musk shares updates about Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.13

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared new updates about the latest version of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta 10.13. He responded to Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley’s John Stringer who asked if there was a date as to when FSD Beta 10.13 would be.

Elon Musk replied that maybe at the end of this week. He added that the team is working hard about it. John then asked Elon how he felt about the update.

“Should be a major improvement with respect to complex left turns.”

Tesla began rolling out FSD Beta 10.13 internally earlier this month

Earlier this month, Tesla started rolling FSD Beta 10.13, and the release notes referenced beta tester Chuck Cook’s challenging unprotecting left turn. Other improvements centered around false positives and false slowdowns around crosswalks.

FSD on track for wide release in North America by end of this year

During Tesla’s earnings call last week, Elon Musk said that FSD was on track to be released for all of Tesla’s North American customers before the end of this year.

“FSD Beta is on track to be released for all of North American customers before the end of this year. And hopefully, if we get regulatory approval, we’ll also be releasing it hopefully in Europe and some other parts of the world.”

When ask how he felt about how FSD was going and whether or not Andrej Karpathy’s departure had any impact, Elon said that Tesla had a team of around 120 people in their software AI group who are extremely talented.

He also said that Andrej was writing all of the code by himself so things did have to come to a grinding halt. Despite that, Elon is highly confident that Tesla will solve FSD this year.

“We’ve got a team of about 120 people in our software AI group that are extremely talented. And I think we will have — I’m highly confident we will solve full self-driving and it still seems to be this year.”

