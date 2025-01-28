Elon Musk’s X announces “first of many” big updates about X Money this year

By

Elon Musk seems to be diving back to his roots this year, with his social media platform, X, reportedly looking to launch its X Money service in Q1 2025.

Before he became the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Musk made his fortune in X.com, an online bank that eventually became PayPal. Musk’s earnings from PayPal’s sale would create the fortune he would later use to start SpaceX and invest in Tesla.

X CEO announcement:

As per a post by X CEO Linda Yaccarino, X has secured a deal with Visa, the United States’ largest credit card network, to launch X Money.

As per the X CEO, X Money would provide secure and instant funding of users “X Wallets” through Visa Direct.

X Money would connect to users’ debit cards, allowing peer-to-peer payments similar to Venmo.

X Money would also provide users with the option to transfer funds to their bank accounts instantly.

Yaccarino also emphasized that the Visa deal is only the “first of many big announcements” about X Money this 2025.

Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year.



💰Allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct



🪪 Connects to your debit card allowing P2P payments



🏦 Option to instantly… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 28, 2025

Why it matters:

This move signifies the first concrete action by X to establish a financial ecosystem on the social media platform.

This aligns with Elon Musk’s vision to turn X into an “everything app.”

Even before acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk has openly discussed the idea of creating a super app of sorts, similar to China’s WeChat.

Musk has previously stated that X users should be able to conduct their “entire financial world” on the platform.

X Money details:

X Money is expected to roll out in the first quarter, and more financial partnerships are likely to be announced later, CNBC noted, citing a person reportedly familiar with the matter.

CNBC‘s source claimed that one of the first use cases for X Money would be creators on the X platform.

With X Money, X creators would be able to accept payments and manage their funds without the need for external banking services.

Visa, for its part, has not issued a comment on the matter.

