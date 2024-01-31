By

Mutual fund giant Fidelity has marked up the value of its shares in Elon Musk’s X Holdings by over 11% in December 2023, as per a new disclosure. The move suggests some tentative optimism in X’s prospects from the firm, though Fidelity still seems to be looking at the social media platform in a cautious light.

Fidelity played a key role in Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late 2022, investing heavily in the deal. It is also one of Twitter’s largest shareholders. Following Musk’s takeover, Fidelity marked down its holdings in the social media platform, valuing its stake in Twitter at $39.60 per share at the end of 2022.

Fidelity would adjust its valuation estimates for its X shares over 2023. Disclosures posted on August 2023 showed that the firm had marked up the value of its X shares for the third consecutive month. A disclosure that ran through the end of November 2023 indicated that the firm had marked down the value of its X shares.

Interestingly enough, November was the month when Elon Musk adopted an aggressive stance against advertisers who were boycotting X. During an interview with The New York Times, Musk told boycotting advertisers to “go f**k yourself.” Fidelity’s disclosure indicated that the firm had cut the valuation of its X shares by 10.7% during November.

As noted in an Axios report, it would appear that Fidelity changed its tune on X in December 2023. Despite this, it should be noted that Fidelity still holds X at about a 68% discount to its per share price when the company was acquired by Elon Musk. It also remains to be seen why Fidelity marked up the value of its X shares in December, as it is not known if the firm has access to company information that is not public.

Fidelity has actually been quite conservative about X, so the firm’s decision to mark up the value of its shares in December bodes well for the social media platform. At the end of 2022, for example, Fidelity proceeded to value its shares in X at $39.60, about 2/3 less than their valuation just two months prior. Baron Partners, which is also a Twitter investor, valued its Twitter shares at the end of 2022 at $70.20 per share.

