Elon Musk’s X is rising in value, Fidelity estimates

Despite the stream of controversy and negativity directed at its owner, Elon Musk, X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, appears to be gaining some footing. This was hinted at by Fidelity Investments’ estimates for the company, which suggest that X’s value is rising.

Fidelity Investments is among the largest owners of Twitter stock, and it was also among the firms that helped finance Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition last year. Following Musk’s takeover, the firm marked down its holdings, valuing its stake in Twitter at $39.60 per share at the end of 2022.

As per recent disclosures, Fidelity had marked up the value of its X/Twitter sales for the third consecutive month. For the month ending on July 31, Fidelity raised its estimated valuation of X by 8%. This followed an 11% increase in the firm’s estimates for X on June 2023, as noted in an Axios report.

Fidelity’s disclosures are quite interesting as the firm has been quite conservative with its estimates on the social media company. While Fidelity valued its stake on Twitter at $39.60 per share at the end of last year, fellow Twitter investor Baron Partners estimated its shares at the social media company to be worth $70.20 per share.

With this in mind, it would seem that X is showing signs that it is becoming more and more stable. If Fidelity, a firm that’s proven to be conservative with the company in the past, has marked up its estimated value for its X shares over the past months, then the social media company may indeed be doing something right.

To be fair, recent updates regarding X suggest that some stability is at hand. Amidst the company’s launch of its ad revenue sharing program, for example, mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower noted that X saw a ~25% revenue jump. This, according to Sensor Tower, was partly due to an influx of signups for X Premium, which is required to be eligible for the company’s ad revenue sharing program.

Elon Musk has also issued optimistic predictions regarding X. In a recent post, Musk noted that the idea of X reaching a $1 trillion market cap is “not out of the question.” While the statement may sound farfetched today, other social media companies such as Facebook have achieved similar feats. If X could really become what Musk describes as an “everything app,” then a $1 trillion valuation may really be feasible.

