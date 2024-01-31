Redwood Materials puts the Tesla Cybertruck to work

By

When Tesla held the Cybertruck’s first customer delivery event, CEO Elon Musk highlighted that the all-electric pickup truck would be a capable work vehicle. Promotional videos and images of the Cybertruck showed the futuristic pickup being used in work sites. Interestingly enough, it appears that one company is indeed putting the Cybertruck to work — Redwood Materials.

Redwood Materials, which was founded by Tesla co-founder and current board member JB Straubel, is a battery recycling firm dedicated to the pursuit of creating a circular supply chain for battery materials. For now, Redwood is localizing a global supply chain and producing anode and cathode components in the US using recycled materials for the first time.

As noted by the battery recycling firm in its post, the Cybertruck is quite literally driving circularity in the battery supply chain. The firm noted that the all-electric pickup truck was put to work hauling 10,000 pounds of recycled nickel and lithium products around its Nevada Battery Materials Campus. The Cybertruck looked like it was in its element in the video, as it seemed to have no problem hauling its cargo.

“Cybertruck, quite literally, driving circularity! We had some fun putting the Cybertruck to work hauling 10,000 lbs of recycled nickel and lithium products from our NV Battery Materials Campus. Our team is inventing and building the US battery supply chain one process and machine at a time. We’re working at start-up speed to build massive industrial facilities, all with a fundamental dedication to sustainability – come join us!” Redwood wrote in its post.

Redwood Materials’ Cybertruck video appears to be a marketing effort to entice people to join the company. This is no surprise considering the firm’s plans to localize battery production in the United States. In an announcement earlier this month, Redwood noted that it is currently busy constructing a cathode plant with a capacity of more than 1 million electric cars per year at its Nevada Campus.

Interestingly enough, Redwood Materials’ Nevada Campus is fairly close to Giga Nevada, a 2170 battery cell facility that’s jointly operated by Tesla and Panasonic. Giga Nevada is also expected to host a production facility for the Tesla Semi, as well as the company’s 4680 batteries.

Redwood Materials puts the Tesla Cybertruck to work