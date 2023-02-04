Ferrari takes a page out of the Tesla Roadster’s notebook

By

Ferrari is taking a page out of the Tesla Roadster’s notebook after the Italian supercar company recently applied for a patent for a “pulsejet” system that aims to increase vehicle performance and is similar to what Elon Musk has in store of the reiteration of its first-ever car.

Although the Italian carmaker first filed the patent for High-Performance Car with Gas Pushers in 2019, it was only published to the U.S. Patent database a few days ago. As The Drive reported, the basic concepts are extremely similar to that of the Tesla Roadster, which Elon Musk plans to use cold-gas thrusters for lightning-fast acceleration and, more outlandishly, potential hovering capabilities.

Ferrari calls it a “pulse jet” system, and it could be used for anything from faster acceleration, quicker braking, or even more maneuverability around turns.

One thing that is for sure, however, is that the supercars of the future are planning to reach face-melting speeds and performance through the implementation of compressed air tanks and cold-gas thrusters. The latter is what Tesla intends to use for its next-gen roadster.

Ferrari plans to have the tanks placed in the front of the car, facing forward for braking, on the rear of the car facing backward for acceleration, and two additional tanks strategically placed on the sides to help with turns:

“A car having: a frame; four wheels, which are mounted on the frame in a rotary manner’ a body, which covers the frame’ at least one compressed air tank’ and at least one gas pusher, which is connected to the compressed air tank, is integral to the frame and has a plurality of nozzles, which face outwards, can be activated in order to generate respective air jets, are arranged parallel to and beside one another, have the same orientation and are sized so as to generate different pneumatic thrusts give the same pressure of the compressed air flowing in; a pressure sensor, which determines a pressure inside the compressed air tank; and a control unit, which activates the plurality of nozzles in a coordinated manner so as to generate, as a whole, a desired pneumatic thrust based on the pressure inside the compressed air tank.”

Ferrari even plans to recapture energy from braking to keep the tanks full by using compressors attached to the vehicle’s axles.

Tesla has talked about the Roadster utilizing cold-gas thrusters for some time. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has discussed potential hovering capabilities and incredible acceleration rates utilizing cold-gas thrusters for the Roadster:

“I want it to hover. I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover, without, you know, killing people. I thought, maybe we could make it hover, but not too high…At a minimum, I’m confident we could do a thruster where the license plate flips down, James Bond-style, and there would be a rocket thruster behind it, and that gives you three tons of thrust.”

The Roadster is still being developed, and Musk once said that Tesla could deliver it this year if the company avoids any “mega-drama.” However, it seems the vehicle won’t make it to the market this year, as Tesla continues to focus on mass electrification.

