Tesla increases Model Y, cuts Model 3 prices in the U.S.

Tesla has increased prices on its Model Y all-electric crossover and cut prices on the Model 3 sedan.

Tesla’s Model Y Long Range increased $1,500 from $53,490 to $54,990 last night, while Model Y Performance trims went up $1,000 from $56,990 to $57,990.

Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive vehicles also felt a slight cut by just $500, going from $43,990 to $43,490.

For the Model Y, it is the third price change the vehicle has had in the past month. After Tesla cut prices across its lineup in early January, with the most substantial $13,000 drops being applied to Model Y trim levels, the company added $500 to the price tag a few weeks later.

The Model Y crossover had several trim levels that, due to weight, did not meet the United States definition of an SUV and, due to its classification, was priced out of the $7,500 tax credit as non-SUV’s have a price limit of $55,000. This changed yesterday as the IRS updated its list of qualifying vehicles, adding the Model Y’s complete lineup to the SUV category, thus raising its price limit to qualify for the incentive to $80,000. All Model Y trims are now eligible for the $7,500 tax credit.

Tesla’s price cuts helped drive demand but affected the company’s automotive margins greatly. Now that the company has the Model Y on the list of qualified vehicles, Tesla is looking to soften the blow of the weakened margins with slight price increases that will help with its profit per vehicle.

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive also had a $500 drop, making it slightly more affordable for some buyers. The $43,490 is nearly $22,000 below the $65,041 average price that Kelley Blue Book data revealed for the average price of a new electric vehicle in December 2022.

There was no change to Model 3 Performance prices, which remain steady at $53,990.

Tesla Model Y delivery dates range from March to May for the Long Range configuration, while Performance trims could make their way to customers from February to March. Both estimated delivery dates are based on standard options.

The Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive trim has an estimated delivery date of between February and March. The Performance configuration of the Model 3 has the same time frame.

