Ford begins shipping new Tesla Supercharger adapter to EV owners

Ford has started shipping a new adapter that will enable access to 17,800 Tesla Supercharger locations in the United States and Canada.

The new adapter is an effort by Ford to get adapters to customers in a more timely fashion.

Ford EV owners who are still waiting to receive a complimentary adapter can receive either this new Ford-branded Fast Charging Adapter or the existing approved adapter, which shipped earlier this year when the company’s EVs gained access to the Tesla Supercharger Network.

Ford confirmed to Teslarati that this is not a replacement adapter for the issue the company identified earlier this month with another model, which had a “potential issue” that could cause “reduced charging speeds over time” or even damage the port itself.

Those adapters were part of the new Power Promise customer satisfaction program but are unrelated to these new adapters.

Instead, these adapters are geared toward getting more Ford EV owners the capability to use Tesla Superchargers:

“To continue accelerating access to the Tesla Supercharger Network for Ford electric vehicle customers, Ford will start shipping a new Ford-branded complimentary adapter to customers as of October 31. Ford supplied adapters can be used with the more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, in addition to future DC Fast Chargers with NACS connections. “

Ford identified the issue earlier this month and asked customers to prepare for the shipment of a replacement adapter “in the coming weeks,” a bulletin from the automaker sent to owners earlier this month said.

The replacement units are already being shipped out, a Ford spokesperson told us.

Ford was the first major automotive company to gain access to the Tesla Supercharger Network back in February.

Initially, Ford had gained access to 12,000 Superchargers, but the company and Tesla had upped the number to 17,800 just a few months later.

