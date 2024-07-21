U.S. public charging sites to outnumber gas stations by 2032: Bloomberg

By

U.S. public charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) may outnumber gas stations within the next eight years, according to a recent analysis from one publication.

With fast-charging deployment continuing to accelerate this year, a Bloomberg Green analysis of U.S. Department of Energy data suggests that the number of public EV charging stations could outnumber gas stations in about eight years, if their rollout continues at its current pace. BloombergNEF data places North American operator spending on charging infrastructure around $6.1 billion collectively this year—or almost twice that of 2023.

Recently, the U.S. has also deployed 704 new, public fast-charging stations, boosting sites by about 9 percent in just three months. In total, there are roughly 9,000 public fast-charging stations in the U.S., according to the data.

“We’re seeing demand for fast charging skyrocket,” notes Sara Rafalson, EVgo Executive VP. “We’re continuing to build bigger and bigger stations because we need to keep up with that demand.”

Gas station operators are some of the many businesses actually seeking to install public EV charging, with Shell launching 30 new charging stations in Q2, along with Enel, Pilot, and Flying J, which debuted 11, 8, and 7 new charging sites, respectively.

“We’re getting past a turning point where fueling stations and convenience stores are really seeing the value proposition,” said Sam Houston, the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Senior Vehicles Analyst. “It’s a very welcome turn from how they were behaving in the regulatory space even as recently as a couple years ago.”

At the time of writing, Tesla alone has around 2,319 individual Supercharger stalls in the U.S., according to the tracker Supercharge.Info. The Supercharger network has been leading the deployment of fast-charging hardware in the U.S., as detailed in recent data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

While the charging stations aren’t currently “open to the public,” with only Ford and Rivian’s EVs currently having access to them, Tesla is gradually opening the network to other brands and is expected to make them open to all who have signed onto the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Another recent analysis from Bloomberg suggested that the recent U.S. sales slowdown of EVs may have been overstated, and may not last very long. In recent weeks, a study from Recurrent Auto suggested that the U.S. could still be on pace to reach an EV adoption rate of 50 percent by 2030, despite the recent reports.

