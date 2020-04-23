Ford’s Tesla Roadster-rivaling electric Mustang drag racer shows what the Mach-E could have been

It’s pretty ironic, but when Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E, the all-electric premium crossover practically garnered more support from Tesla community members than avid Mustang enthusiasts. Part of this may be due to the Mach-E’s Mustang name. The Mustang, after all, has always been a coupe or convertible. Crossover SUV, it simply is not.

That being said, the Mach-E is actually a decently-specced and well-equipped vehicle. It’s quick enough to echo the performance that’s widely associated with the Mustang name, its battery packs are large enough to give ample range, and its Model S-esque infotainment system is pretty innovative provided that it’s software is optimized well. The Mach-E is undoubtedly one of the more well-balanced premium EVs out there, and it has the potential to be a key ally for the Tesla Model Y.

It is then unfortunate that the vehicle has received a lot of flak from the avid Mustang crowd. Then again, such grievances are understandable considering the long history of the Mustang name. Throughout its history, the Mustang has always been a high-performance coupe, a car that oozes performance and looks the part. Crossovers just didn’t have that effect or reputation, even if the top-tier Mach-E GT trim can blitz from 0-60 mph in the mid-3s.

Besides the Mach-E the @Ford EV engineers have been working on the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. 1400hp and 1000lbft of electric drag car that promises 8 sec quarter miles. Great to see OEMs pushing these boundaries, but I ran 9s in street trim in '16! #EVmuscle https://t.co/Wz8v2dgK3a pic.twitter.com/kuSHejvgHR — Jonny Smith (@Carpervert) April 23, 2020

Perhaps if Ford had just electrified the Mustang as a frighteningly-quick performance coupe, things would be a lot different. This is a point that is especially highlighted recently, after Ford released a teaser video of its all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 project. The vehicle is a drag racer through and through, and it is built for speed with 1400 hp and an estimated quarter-mile time somewhere in the low 8s. The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 shows that Ford can actually make an incredibly powerful electric Mustang that’s not a crossover.

Of course, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is a purpose-built drag racer, but it shows what Ford could really do with electric motors, batteries, a dedicated team, and the Mustang platform. Quarter-mile times in the low 8s make the vehicle nearly comparable to the next-generation Tesla Roadster, which is expected to hit the 1/4-mile mark in under 8 seconds.

Perhaps in the near future, Ford could release an electric version of the Mustang that comes in its classic coupe or convertible look. Considering the passion that the Mustang brand inspires, such a vehicle would end up helping Tesla achieve its goal of transitioning the world to sustainable energy. There’s no better way to encourage avid classic car enthusiasts to embrace EVs, after all, than to show them how well electric propulsion improves the capabilities of the most loved cars in the industry.