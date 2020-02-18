Tesla Model Y rival Ford Mustang Mach-E gets its first early review

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has made waves in the electric vehicle sector, thanks to its combination of features, price, and its rather controversial name. Recently, the American automaker formally took a select group of reviewers in London for a brief ride in its newest electric car. Reviews of the short drive gave some insight on how Ford’s newest battery electric vehicle will compare to its most comparable counterparts, like the upcoming Tesla Model Y.

Car Magazine writer Tom Wiltshire shared that his first impressions of the Mach-E was that the vehicle looked smaller than its 4.7-meter length. Strangely enough, the vehicle’s Mustang cues actually work for the Mach-E, giving the all-electric crossover a distinct look that’s good and aggressive at the same time.

Make no mistake, the Mach-E is still a premium electric vehicle, and Car Magazine‘s writers noted that. The vehicle’s instant torque provided a satisfying surge of acceleration. That being said, the Mach-E’s 0-60 mph prototype’s run of less than five seconds does not hit “in the same way a Tesla would,” according to Wilshire. It’s plenty quick — just not Tesla quick.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E offers three driving modes that are interestingly (or perhaps strangely) dubbed as “Whisper,” “Engage,” and “Unbridled.” It also offers a One-Pedal Mode for regenerative braking, a feature Car and Driver writers raved about on the Model S. The suspension was firm but the seats were comfortable, making the ride pleasant. Its refinement was easily on Tesla’s level, according to the reviewers. However, its EU-required noisemaker was mostly absent of the “distinctive but emotional” sound that Ford listed for the car.

The car’s interior felt impressively high-quality and while the vehicle’s dash screen was difficult to operate, its speaker system is unique in that it spanned the full width of the car. This provides the Mach-E with great interior sound, though it would meet some strong competition with the Model Y and its custom Tesla speakers, which have garnered rave reviews from owners.

While it is too early to tell if the Mach-E will be a success, the look of the car its performance during its short drive through the streets of London was fairly impressive. “If the price tag is right and Ford can pull off the same trick it’s been doing for many years this could be an EV well worth watching,” Wiltshire wrote.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be competing in the same segment as the Tesla Model Y, and while the two vehicles are comparable for sure in terms of pricing, acceleration, range, and cargo capacity, they could inevitably complement each other in the growing crossover market. With competitive pricing and specs right on point with the Model Y, many of the electric crossovers that have been produced by some of the legacy automakers such as the Jaguar I-PACE could be in for a rude awakening.

Ford’s move toward electric vehicles was complimented by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has always noted that his company’s competition does not lie within other EVs, but within carmakers who refuse to adapt to the electric revolution. Sustainable transportation options are becoming more prevalent as some of the largest automakers in the world are fully embracing the new wave of transportation.