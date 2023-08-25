Ford rolls out incentives for 2023 Mustang Mach-E

By

Ford has rolled out a number of discounts and incentives for select models of the Mustang Mach-E, its all-electric crossover. The perks, which include low-interest financing and Bonus Cash, are exclusive to 2023 model year vehicles.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is among the most compelling non-Tesla electric vehicles in the United States today. Initially framed in reports as a potential Model Y killer, the Mach-E would later prove itself to be a valuable ally in Tesla’s push for EVs instead. That being said, Mach-E sales have dropped in the United States, with just 8,633 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2023, a 21.1% decrease from Q2 2022.

With this in mind, it is not surprising to see Ford implementing incentives to make the Mustang Mach-E more compelling to consumers. As tracked by Ford Authority, Ford currently offers its Red Carpet Lease offer, with payments of $586 per month for 36 months, $0 due at signing, and waived security deposit, in New York City.

In Detroit, Ford’s Red Carpet Lease Offer comes with perks such as monthly payments of $439 per month for 36 months, $439 due at signing, and no security deposit. In Los Angeles, Ford’s Red Carpet Lease Offer includes payments of only $569 per month for 36 months, $0 due at signing, and no security deposit. Ford also has retail offers for LA, with 2.9% APR financing for 60 months.

Customers of the Mustang Mach-E in Miami could take advantage of payments that are as low as $409 per month for 36 months, $5,188 due at signing, and no security deposit. Ford also offers a rather generous 1.9% APR financing for 60 months plus $3,000 Retail Order Bonus Cash, though this requires buyers to utilize Ford Credit Financing.

The Mustang Mach-E offers are expected to be valid through October 2, 2023. But beyond these incentives, customers of the all-electric crossover might be eligible for the IRA’s $3,750 EV tax credit. For the 2023 model year, the Mustang Mach-E starts at $45,340 for the Select trim, $49,265 for the Premium variant, $58,915 for the California Route 1 trim, and $62,140 for the top-of-the-line GT variant.

