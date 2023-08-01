By

Ford’s project to triple F-150 Lightning production is complete, as its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC) was expanded after a six-week manufacturing shutdown to make way for improvements.

Ford announced today that it has officially resumed production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning following a six-week shutdown that was an expansion and retooling of the REVC plant. The reason for the expansion and retooling was to triple production rates from 50,000 to 150,000 annual units.

By this fall, Ford expects to reach a production rate of 150,000 annualized units, it said.

Check out what the team is doing at REVC! Increasing #F150Lightning production thanks to retooling + expansion. We’ll be building more trucks for customers, faster than ever. On track for production capacity run rate of 150K. So proud of this team—they keep raising the bar. Thank… pic.twitter.com/DCnthEjLBk — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 1, 2023

Because of the shutdown, Ford said the REVC “is now ready to accelerate the ramp-up process to unlock supply and help meet demand for the truck.” By the end of the year, Ford expects to build more than 70,000 F-150 Lightning units “with production for U.S. customers expected to ramp in the fall.”

Debbie Manzano, Director of Manufacturing for Ford, commented on the REVC’s completed expansion:

“We are all looking forward to getting these F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers – from the U.S. to Norway. This milestone is the result of a lot of hard work and collaboration.”

The retooling Ford performed at the REVC now utilizes equipment to automatically measure and validate the exterior body fit for margin and flushness precision, the company said. This highlights an extreme focus on an improvement in build quality for the company, as Ford said it was its first North American production plant to receive the tools.

Additionally, another station was added to validate wheel alignment and headlamp aim for driver assist technology.

The production ramp is a key part of Ford’s quest to meet production demand, especially when it comes to building the F-150 Lightning’s most sought-after trims, like the XLT, which accounts for 50 percent of new orders, the company said.

Recent price decreases have helped Ford reignite demand for its vehicles, as the company has seen a threefold increase in web traffic and a sixfold increase in customer orders thanks to these new, more accessible price points.

Martin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer of Ford’s all-electric Model e unit, said:

“We have learned a lot from our first-ever EV truck customers, including a preference for technology and visual differentiation. We continue to refine the F-150 Lightning lineup to make the jump to an EV truck an easy choice for customers.”

Ford is hoping to continue gaining momentum on its EV push, and the production increase of the F-150 Lightning will help create a more accelerated “customer-focused transition to EV adoption.”

Ford’s project to triple F-150 Lightning production is complete