Free Tesla Model 3 car share program announced by MO real estate firm

Residents at TLC Properties in Springfield, MO, will have chance to avoid the rising gas prices in the area. Thanks to a newly-launched program, residents at TLC Properties’ Township 28 apartment complex will have the opportunity to use a Tesla Model 3 to drive around — free of charge.

The car share program, called Flex Drive, requires residents of the apartment complex to simply register their driver’s license and insurance through the Flex Drive app on their smartphones.

Once approved on the app, residents can check out a Tesla Model 3. The vehicle could be used for up to six hours at a time, and residents could travel within a 50-mile radius.

For a free service, the Model 3 car share program would likely be quite popular. Gas prices in Missouri, after all, are at an all-time high, so the Tesla Model 3 service would be a good way for residents to save money.

And considering that “butts in seats” has been a very effective way to sell Teslas, experiences in the Model 3 may encourage some residents to consider ordering a Tesla for themselves in the future.

Interestingly enough, the free Tesla service was not driven by high gas prices in the state. According to TLC Properties, the initial idea for a car share program could be traced back to 2016, when the company noted that electric vehicle charging stations that were installed on their properties were not being used.

For now, the program is exclusive to TLC Properties’ Township 28 apartment complex. However, TLC would be expanding the free Tesla car share service if the pilot program is successful. Ken Oeser, director of sales and services at TLC Properties, told the Springfield News-Leader that the Tesla program is a good way to introduce residents to a new lifestyle.

“It’s just more or less pushing the customer experience and showing them this is a lifestyle and a way to live,” he said.

