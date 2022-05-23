Former Shell consultant accuses gas giant for doing “extreme harms” to the environment

By

Caroline Dennett, a senior safety consultant, has accused oil giant Shell of causing “extreme harms” to the environment. In a video posted on LinkedIn, Dennett stated that Shell shows a “disregard for climate change risks,” making the company far different compared to the image it wishes to project.

To highlight her point, Dennett has stated that she will stop working with Shell after 11 long years. The consultant, who serves as the Director of independent agency Clout Ltd., expressed her thoughts in an open letter to Shell’s executives and employees. An accompanying video was also posted online, which featured Dennett explaining that she quit because of Shell’s “double-talk on climate.”

“Shell’s stated safety ambition is to ‘do no harm’ – ‘Goal Zero’, they call it – and it sounds honorable, but they are completely failing on it. They know that continued oil and gas extraction causes extreme harms, to our climate, to our environment and to people. And whatever they say, Shell is simply not winding down on fossil fuels,” she said.

Dennett’s business specializes in the evaluation of safety procedures in high-risk industries such as gas and oil production. Her firm started working with Shell following BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Shell has been one of Dennett’s biggest clients since.

“I can no longer work for a company that ignores all the alarms and dismisses the risks of climate change and ecological collapse. Because, contrary to Shell’s public expressions around net zero, they are not winding down on oil and gas, but planning to explore and extract much more,” she added.

She also asked Shell’s leadership to “look in the mirror and ask themselves if they really believe their vision for more oil and gas extraction secures a safe future for humanity.”

