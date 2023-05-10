General Motors hires former Apple Executive for software division

By

General Motors announced that Mike Abbott would join the company as the executive vice president of software, effective May 22, 203.

Abbott formerly worked for Apple’s Cloud Services division as the tech giant’s vice president of Engineering. At Apple, Abbot led a team responsible for the tech company’s cloud-based services, including iCloud iMessage, Private Relay, Mail, and account security. Abbott’s Apple team also handled storage, networking, and compute. His team was also responsible for Apple’s Education and Enterprise categories.

In late 2021, General Motors revealed its goal to become an electric vehicle (EV) software leader and expand its EV lineup to 20 by 2028. GM will focus on the United States market over the next several years but might expand to other markets as electric vehicles become popular. Hiring Mike Abbott seems like a step in the right direction for GM’s goals.

“I’m a product person at heart, so as the transformation of transportation quickly accelerates, I know that software is the catalyst for redefining experiences for consumers and enterprises like never before,” said Abbott.

“GM is playing a pivotal role in this shift, and I’m excited to join the team and bring my experience in software to bear to not only take advantage of the massive opportunities that lay ahead for the company but to help change the world,” he commented.

In May 2022, General Motors confirmed a partnership with IBM subsidiary Red Hat to develop an open-source Linux-based operating system. The new OS will support the rollout of GM’s Ultifi cloud-based platform.

GM stated that the former Apple executive will lead a new integrated end-to-end software organization. The legacy automaker shared that Abbott’s team will be split into three divisions, each concentrating on distinct software functions. The Software Defined Vehicle and Operating System team will be led by Scott Miller, while Stacy Lynett leads the team focused on Information and Digital Technologies. Meanwhile, Edward Kummer is the chief digital officer of Digital Business.

Abbott’s team will focus on developing vehicle and enterprise software technologies and solutions. GM’s software division is also tasked with delivering digital services and features to retail and commercial customers.

