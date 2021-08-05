General Motors has spent nearly $1B on Bolt EV recall

By

General Motors knocked off nearly $1 billion from its net income in Q2 2021 because it repaired faulty battery cells in the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

In its Q2 2021 results overview released on August 4th, GM reported $34.2 billion in revenue and a net income of $2.8 billion. $1.3 billion was spent on GM recalls in Q2, with $800 million going toward the recent battery bugs in the Bolt.

Recently, Teslarati reported on the recall of 2017 to 2019 Chevy Bolt EVs. The recall was extended to GM by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), who indicated there were unpredictable fires that may have been caused by faulty battery cells containing manufacturing defects. GM and LG Energy Solutions, who supplies the batteries for the Bolt EV, said that “the simultaneous presence of two rare manufacturing defects in the same battery cell” could cause a fire if the battery pack is charged fully.

Chevrolet said the issue would be resolved by having defective battery modules within the recall population removed and replaced. The replacement would be available soon, and Chevy would contact owners when the repair could be completed. Additionally, advanced diagnostics software needed to be installed by Chevy at any of its dealership locations. The company also advised owners not to charge their vehicles above 90%.

This is the second recall of this nature for the Bolt in the past year. In November 2020, GM issued a recall of the same nature. 2017-2018 Bolts were the subject of attention at this time, with some 2019 models included in the mix, but only a limited number of units were affected.

GM has a goal to be fully electric by 2035. The company’s leaders attended an EV event with Ford and Stellantis executives at the White House earlier today, pledging to have 50% of vehicle deliveries be electric by 2030.

The Bolt was recently recognized as the third-most-popular electric car in the United States in 2021, behind the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3. It also won U.S. News’ Best Electric Vehicle award for 2021.

