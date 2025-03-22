U.S. Secret Service in talks for armored cars with this automaker

The U.S. Secret Service has entered early discussions with one automaker about the potential supply of armored SUVs, as announced by the agency this week.

In a post on X on Friday, the Secret Service account posted that Director Sean Curran recently met with executives from General Motors (GM) to discuss a potential next-generation of armored SUVs. The post also included photos of a Cadillac Escalade SUV, along with a few of executives talking about and showing off hardware from the next-gen platform.

“Countering evolving threats require us to constantly explore new innovations and improvements to our armored fleet of protective vehicles,” the account wrote in the post. “Director Sean Curran met with GM executives to discuss advancements that could benefit the next generation of armored SUVs.”

Currently, U.S. President Donald Trump typically utilizes an armored Chevy Suburban to get around, and the Secret Service said that it isn’t yet clear when such a next-gen “presidential limousine” could be added to the fleet. The news also comes after GM CEO Mary Barra met with Trump last week, reportedly also to discuss armored SUVs.

“We are too far out to speak to any specific costs or dates,” one Secret Service spokesperson told Reuters. “Our engineering, protective operations and technical security teams work for years to develop the state-of-the-art framework that is used to produce these highly advanced vehicles.”

Many in the thread also said that the Tesla Cybertruck could be a good option for the Secret Service, coming weeks after the U.S. State Department apparently canceled a potential $400 million Cybertruck order after it was widely reported on. State Department officials have since said that the figure listed in documents for the deal, which was first initiated under the Biden administration, were simply an estimate, and the Cybertruck has been removed from the broadly reported procurement list.

CEO Elon Musk also responded to the reports on X, suggesting that they were either misunderstood or false, noting that he was “pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400 million.”

“No one mentioned it to me, at least,” Musk added in the post.

The Cybertruck features a stainless steel exterior that has been touted by Tesla as being able to withstand bullets and other potential attacks. Tesla Cybertrucks have also been rolling out to some U.S. Police Departments in recent months, many featuring armored tune-ups from Unplugged Performance’s Up.Fit government and military fleet division.