GMC Hummer EV custom icons include cheeky Tesla Cybertruck easter egg

It appears that Tesla is not the only automaker that has a big sense of humor. For the GMC Hummer EV, General Motors opted to provide the hulking all-electric pickup truck with a set of custom icons that users could select for several of the vehicle’s functions. Interestingly enough, one of these icons features the Hummer EV seemingly running over one of its most likely competitors.

GM’s cheeky icon for the Hummer EV was seen in a recent video from noted automotive reviewer Doug DeMuro, who was fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of the all-electric pickup truck. The Hummer EV offers drivers a notable degree of customization, from the icons used for some of the vehicle’s features to the names of the functions themselves listed in the infotainment system.

The Hummer EV’s custom icons are numerous, with some depicting fun images such as space capsules and dinosaurs. Perhaps the most interesting, however, was an illustration of the Hummer EV seemingly running over and crushing what appears to be the Tesla Cybertruck. The custom icon is simple, but it’s hard not to recognize the Cybertruck’s angular lines beneath the illustration of the Hummer EV.

In a way, the Hummer EV’s cheeky Tesla Cybertruck Easter Egg bodes well for GM’s current electric vehicle strategy. GM, after all, is known as a rather serious, no-nonsense automaker that rarely experiments. The Hummer EV’s infotainment system, from its smooth Unreal Engine-powered graphics to its fun custom icons, suggests that GM is at least willing to try new things as it enters the electric vehicle age.

As for whether the Hummer EV will really be able to crush the Tesla Cybertruck in real life, that would definitely be something worth looking forward to. Both vehicles, after all, are designed to be as tough as possible, and both carry the best technology that their respective automakers could offer. With this in mind, it might not be too long before a real bout between the Hummer EV and the Tesla Cybertruck happens. And when it does, it would likely make for some compelling entertainment.

Watch Doug DeMuro’s review of the GMC Hummer EV in the video below.

