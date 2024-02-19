Group claims responsibility over multiple Tesla fire attacks in Germany

By

A group has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks that left several Tesla electric vehicles and chargers burned. A police investigation into the incidents is currently underway.

Earlier this month, reports from Germany indicated that the Berlin fire department had responded to several car fires. Among the vehicles that were destroyed were two Teslas. As noted in a report from BZ, a Tesla burned on Paula-Fürst-Straße around 2 a.m., and a few minutes later, another Tesla was on fire on An den Knabenhäuser street.

The fire department addressed the fires quickly, extinguishing the flames and cooling down the Teslas’ batteries. Both vehicles were then transported to a police quarantine parking lot. Authorities are reportedly looking into the possibility of the fires being connected, considering the proximity, time, and location of the incidents.

Interestingly enough, a post claiming responsibility for the attacks was posted on the left-wing platform de.Indymedia.org. The group listed several reasons why they opted to attack Teslas, such as Starlink’s military use, the battery materials used for Teslas, Giga Berlin’s alleged exploitation of its workers, the dangers of Sentry Mode, and Elon Musk being an “a**hole.”

Following Arson Attacks on Tesla Vehicles and Charging Stations in 🇩🇪 Berlin, the police are investigating "left-wing politically motivated" Crimes



Lately, two Teslas have been set on fire and another Tesla was set on fire with an accelerant in Berlin last night, but the fire… pic.twitter.com/wNDp2xF3zi — Alex (@alex_avoigt) February 18, 2024

Following is the group’s post on de.Indymedia.org.

On February 7th, two Teslas were set on fire in Rummelsburg and on February 8th, two Tesla charging stations on Vulkanstrasse were set on fire.

We think Tesla is an ideal target for our attacks.

Because:

> Several armies use Tesla’s Starlink satellite system in their wars. Also Israel in Gaza. Also Ukraine. Tesla’s Starlink infrastructure is an important military player and attacks on Tesla can be a sign everywhere: against any war!

> Tesla is a symbol of “green capitalism”. But it is anything but green: The lithium batteries come from toxic mines in Chile and devour other rare metals, which means misery and destruction for the mining areas. “Green capitalism” stands for colonialism and land theft!

> Tesla wants to further expand its Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin. We want to defend ourselves against this! We don’t want any more Teslas on the roads! The Gigafactory became known for its extreme exploitation conditions. In addition, the factory contaminates the groundwater and uses huge amounts of the already scarce resource for its products.

> Tesla is militarizing our streets. Their cars are equipped with high-resolution cameras. In “guard mode” they film everything and everyone. Make sure to make yourself unrecognizable during actions.

> Elon Musk is an asshole!

For this reason:

Let the air out of the tires of big cars? Great.

Even better: set Teslas on fire everywhere!

A few grill lighters and spring can begin!

While acts of protest are understandable, it is quite difficult to defend the group’s actions. The Teslas that were destroyed were private property, after all, and burning cars could easily result in injuries. One could only hope that the police’s investigation bears fruit, and the individuals responsible for the incidents are eventually brought to justice.

