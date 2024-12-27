By

Hertz is selling its Tesla car rentals at relatively cheap prices, making people wonder if they’re worth buying.

In the r/HertzRentals subreddit, a Redditor posted an invitation from Hertz to purchase a 2023 Tesla Model 3 rental. The invite stated: “Enjoying your rental? Take it home with Hertz Car Sales.”

The 2023 Tesla Model 3 Hertz offered was priced at $17,913. For comparison, Edmunds estimates that a used 2023 Tesla Model 3 ranges from $26,346 to $39,831, depending on the variant, options, condition, and mileage. Meanwhile, in Tesla’s used inventory, Teslarati found a 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD for $24,900 with 51,439 miles, which includes $4,000 in federal tax credits.

A quick look through Hertz Car Sales reveals that the company sells several Tesla vehicles. Teslarati spotted a 2022 Tesla Model 3 with 136,200 miles selling for $19,736 in Denver, CO. There was another 2023 Tesla Model 3 with 59,638 miles selling for $23,125 in Honolulu, HI.

While the prices may entice customers wanting to purchase a Tesla, Redditors on the r/HertzRentals subreddit warn people to proceed cautiously. However, some argue that companies like Hertz usually take care of their vehicles.

