Despite a downturn in Germany’s electric vehicle market, the leadership of Tesla’s Giga Berlin is still maintaining a positive outlook.

This was highlighted by plant manager André Thierig, who stated to the German Press Agency that Giga Berlin serves 37 markets, predominantly in Europe, but also extending to the Near and Middle East, as well as Taiwan.

A Beacon of Success:

In a comment to the German Press Agency, Thierig described Giga Berlin as a “beacon in the automotive industry.”

The executive also noted that the facility proves that successful electric vehicle production is possible in Germany.

Navigating Turbulence:

The year has been fraught with challenges for Giga Berlin, including production stoppages due to Red Sea disruptions, an attack on its power supply, and ongoing protests against its operations.

Giga Berlin also saw an attempted occupation by activists in May.

Thierig, however, still expects a positive closure to the year.

Tesla has taken steps to stabilize its workforce by converting temporary workers to permanent staff and offering a 4% pay increase above the collective agreement in November.

Giga Berlin still has not unionized, however, drawing criticism from IG Metall.

Expansion and Permits:

For now, Tesla Germany is not rushing to expand Gigafactory Berlin’s physical footprint.

The Brandenburg State Environmental Agency has granted permits for optimizing the facility’s current operations, but approval for new expansions or buildings is still pending.

The facility’s water usage remains a hot topic as well, though Tesla has secured a new water contract with higher limits.

Thierig urged the federal government to implement a reliable economic policy, as further growth in Giga Berlin would create more personnel requirements.

