Tesla launches insurance discount for FSD users in these two states

Tesla has launched a first-of-its-kind discount on its in-house insurance service for users of Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) in two U.S. states, ahead of plans to debut its unsupervised robotaxi services later this year.

Consistent with Tesla’s larger aims to make FSD safer than a human driver, the company is offering up to 10 percent discounts on its in-house insurance premiums for drivers who use Supervised FSD at least 50 percent of the time in Texas and Arizona. For new policyholders, the discount will become available on February 1, while existing policyholders will gain access to the promotion on March 8, as detailed on Tesla’s website.

You can also find some frequently asked questions on the web page, where Tesla also states that the promo is only available in Arizona and Texas.

Although the Tesla insurance discount is only available to those in Texas and Arizona, the company currently offers its in-house insurance in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Illinois

Maryland

Minnesota

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Virginia

In California, Tesla insurance isn’t able to use real-time driving behavior due to certain privacy laws.

Tesla is planning autonomous FSD rides in Austin this year

The program comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that the company is aiming to launch fully autonomous rides in Austin, Texas in June,

“So, we’re going to be launching unsupervised Full Self-Driving as a paid service in Austin in June,” Musk said during the Q4 earnings call. “So, I talked to the team. We feel confident in being able to do an initial launch of unsupervised, no one in the car, Full Self-Driving in Austin in June.”

Musk also said that Tesla has already been testing Unsupervised FSD at the factory in Fremont, California, and it’s planning to begin such tests at its Gigafactory Texas soon.

