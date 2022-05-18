Honda Prologue all-electric SUV teased prior to 2024 release date

By

Honda teased the introduction of its all-electric Prologue sport utility vehicle today, which will be the company’s first BEV sold in the United States. Prior to its launch in 2024, the Japanese automaker gave consumers a preview of the potential design, which was developed through virtual reality visualization technology.

A simple, yet sleek and sporty exterior is encapsulated in the illustration. Honda describes the fully-electric Prologue:

“The exterior styling of the Prologue represents the clean, simple, and timeless values of the global Honda design direction, together with a long wheelbase, shorter overhang, and a strong stance outfitted with a capable tire. Prologue was designed at the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles in collaboration with a Honda design team in Japan.”

Designers in LA for Honda were tasked with designing and creating the company’s first electric vehicle in the U.S., but it was not business as usual. The team was forced to overcome challenges related to remote work requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic to collaborate virtually with Honda’s design team members in Japan. It was a fresh and modern design, according to the engineers, who said it would look comfortable in a showroom next to its older SUV models, like the Pilot.

“As the project leader for the exterior design of the Honda Prologue, it was very exciting to work with a young team of designers with new capabilities to create an SUV with clean, simple lines and a strong influence from our global EV models, including the Honda e,” Jiro Ikeda, Exterior Design Leader of the Prologue, said. “We balanced that with a neo-rugged look that you see in our current lineup to ensure Prologue represents a true Honda EV.”

Aesthetics were not the only concern for the Prologue, as engineers also made sure to focus on aerodynamics, which are so important for EVs. The team of engineers fine-tuned the body with simple surface direction and fewer lines, all in hopes to improve range and decrease cabin noise, two ways vehicle design can make for a better electric vehicle.

“We announced a plan two years ago, positioned as a smart strategy, to co-develop an electric vehicle with GM. What will result is not just a more efficient process, but a great looking new vehicle, the Honda Prologue,” said Mamadou Diallo, Honda’s VP of Sales said. “Our dealers are excited about Prologue and the fact that it is just the first volume Honda EV, with more Honda-engineered EVs we will begin building in North America coming to market in 2026.”

Honda plans to sell nearly 500,000 electric vehicles in North America by 2030, it said. It plans to open new dealership facility designs to help provide dealers with “a modular and flexible space reflecting changes in the way customers shop for and purchase vehicles, as well as lower inventory dealers will need to support sales in the future.” It will also work to require dealerships to have a certain number and type of EV charging stations based on their expected EV sales volumes through 2030.

