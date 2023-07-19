Tesla and Nissan agree to NACS compatibility in most recent adoption

By

Tesla and Nissan have reached an agreement that will see the Japanese automaker adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), giving EV drivers access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharging Network starting next year.

Nissan becomes the car company to most recently adopt the NACS connector, which is used by Tesla at its Supercharging sites across North America.

From Spring 2024 until 2025, drivers of Nissan’s EVs will be able to access 12,000 of Tesla’s Supercharging locations across the U.S and Canada with an adapter that will be supplied.

In 2025, Nissan EVs will be equipped with the NACS connector, with integration directly into the vehicle, eliminating the need for the adapter.

Ford was the first major automaker to adopt the NACS connector in a deal with Tesla earlier this Summer. GM was soon to follow, and various automakers across the EV sector have chosen to do the same as Tesla’s Supercharging Network is the most robust globally.

Jérémie Papin, Chairperson for Nissan Americas, commented on the partnership:

“Adopting the NACS standard underlines Nissan’s commitment to making electric mobility even more accessible as we follow our Ambition 2030 long-term vision of greater electrification. We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers, adding confidence and convenience when planning long-distance journeys.”

Currently, Nissan uses the Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) for DC fast-charging. However, the NACS adapter that will be available next year for Nissan EV drivers will expand their available options for gaining range in their vehicles.

The move aligns with Nissan’s Ambition 2030 plan, which targets at least 40 percent of its new U.S. vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2030.

