Hyundai invests $926M in 2nd EV plant in GA

Hyundai Mobis will build a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday.

Kemp’s office said that Hyundai is investing $926 million in an Electric Vehicle Power Electric system facility in Bryan County, and it will eventually employ 1,500 people.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” Kemp said.

“As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we’re excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.”

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in January 2023 and production will start sometime in 2024. In October, Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on its $5.5 billion EV manufacturing factory in Bryan County. The factory is the first in the U.S. for Hyundai. Euisun Chung, the company’s executive chairman, said that the manufacturing plant would be the envy of the industry.

The first factory is expected to open in 2025, employ 8,100 workers and produce up to 300,000 EVs per year. Governor Kemp spoke of the impact on the state and community.

“With more Georgians working than ever before, record jobs and investment coming to all parts of our state, and award-winning workforce development programs and infrastructure, the Peach State’s economy is reaching new heights.

“Our partnership with Hyundai Motor Group and the groundbreaking of this innovative facility exemplifies that unprecedented success. With a long-term commitment to improving lives and livelihoods, we look forward to continuing this partnership and seeing its impact on both this community and our state as a whole,” Governor Kemp said.

