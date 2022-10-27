Hyundai’s EV & Battery manufacturing plant to open 8,100 jobs in Georgia

By

Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Georgia’s Governor Brian P. Kemp recently broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new EV and battery plant at the Bryan County Mega site.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, a future technology expo at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah was held. The expo highlighted “advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement” though a wide array of exhibits for the attendees of the event.

Five months ago, Hyundai and its affiliated suppliers announced a $5.54 billion investment that includes plans to build a new battery production plant as well as a variety of cutting-edge Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia electric cars (EVs).

HMGMA is expected to add more than 8,100 jobs as it works to build a reliable supply chain for EV batteries and other EV parts on the American market over the coming years. Commercial production is anticipated to start at HMGMA’s new smart factory in the first half of 2025.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung shared his thoughts on the project.

“Hyundai and the people of Georgia share many qualities: respect for our histories, ingenuity, creativity, and determination to make the world better for the next generation. Today, our EVs are recognized as best in class, and with this partnership, we are determined to be the global leader in electrification, safety, quality, and sustainability. With the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, we will continue to evolve beyond an automaker to the world’s leading mobility solutions provider,” Chung said.

Governor Brian Kemp also shared his excitement for the facility.

“With more Georgians working than ever before, record jobs and investment coming to all parts of our state, and award-winning workforce development programs and infrastructure, the Peach State’s economy is reaching new heights.

“Our partnership with Hyundai Motor Group and the groundbreaking of this innovative facility exemplifies that unprecedented success. With a long-term commitment to improving lives and livelihoods, we look forward to continuing this partnership and seeing its impact on both this community and our state as a whole,” Governor Kemp said.

Hyundai’s EV & Battery manufacturing plant to open 8,100 jobs in Georgia