The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was named the Best Electric 5 Passenger SUV for Families in the 2024 Best Family Cars Awards by Parents, an online magazine.

Parents turned to auto industry experts with kids to nominate and vote on the top cars for families this year. The panel of judges included Auto Pacific’s Director of Industry Analysis Paul Watt, Kelly Stump the founder of The Car Mom, and the founder of the Modern Family Driver Tea Collier. It also included the founder of Mobile Mama Reviews Christina Bradman, Omar Rana the founder of Omar Drives, and Scotty Reiss the founder of a Girls Guide to Cars.

According to the judges on the Parents’ panel, the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s rear seat was family-friendly because of its massive size. The rear seat’s size makes it easy for parents to maneuver car seats and rambunctious toddlers. Plus, the center console slides forward or backward, providing flexibility to the rear seat.

The rear seat of Hyundai IONQ 5 wasn’t its main draw for families, though. The judges agreed that the all-electric SUV’s wow factor was its vehicle-to-load adapter.

“Hyundai offers a vehicle-to-load adapter which allows you to actually use the IONIQ 5 as a charger for other things. Plug in the adapter and you can power your kitchen when a storm takes out your power,” said the judges on Parents’ panel.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s vehicle-to-load capability was tested in 2022 when it powered a whole hotel. The Hyundai Hotel used the IONIQ 5’s vehicle-to-load technology to power an entire facility in the countryside of the United Kingdom. The car-powered pop-up hotel was open for fourteen days.

