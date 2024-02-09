Hyundai Ioniq 5 wins Cars.com’s Best Electric Vehicle for 2024 award

By

For the second year in a row, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been deemed by Cars.com as its Best Electric Vehicle for 2024. Cars.com cited the Ioniq 5’s well-rounded set of features, price, and performance, as a key reason behind the vehicle’s award.

As noted by the automotive classified website in a post, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a roomy cabin paired with relatively tidy exterior dimensions and avant-garde styling. Its performance is also more than adequate, with an AWD Limited model showing a 0-60 mph time of 4.72 seconds. Cars.com also cited the Ioniq 5’s 350 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which are valuable on long road trips.

In a press release, Ricky Lao, director of product planning of Hyundai Motor North America, noted that the award highlights the excellence of the Ioniq 5.

“Being awarded Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com for a second year in a row is further recognition of IONIQ 5’s enduring excellence. This accomplishment both reflects and further inspires our company’s commitment to electrification. We’re particularly proud that the IONIQ 5’s long list of virtues continues to make it the leader in a very competitive and rapidly changing EV environment,” the executive stated.

Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman also shared her thoughts on the Ioniq 5’s award. “This is the second year in a row the Hyundai IONIQ 5 won our Best Electric Vehicle — and rightfully so. Its speedy charging, abundant yet easy-to-use tech and avant-garde styling makes it a well-balanced ride for those looking to purchase an EV,” she noted.

A look at Cars.com’s rankings for its Best Electric Vehicle for 2024 award shows that the Ford F-150 Lightning and Lucid Air were both listed as finalists for the Best Electric Vehicle for 2024 award. Other nominees include the BMW i4, Genesis Electrified GV70, Genesis Electrified G80, GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Mercedes-EQ EQB, and the Porsche Taycan. Tesla’s vehicle lineup is notably absent.

Cars.com’s announcement on the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s Best Electric Vehicle for 2024 award can be viewed below.

