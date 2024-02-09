Hyundai Ioniq 6 is Midwest Automotive Media Association’s favorite plug-in vehicle

By

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been named by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) as the organization’s “Favorite Plug-In Vehicle.” The MAMA cited the Ioniq 6’s striking exterior, its fast-charging capabilities, and its spacious interior as some of the key reasons why the all-electric sedan was able to claim the accolade.

The Midwest Automotive Media Association is a nonprofit formed in 1991 to bring together automotive journalists and public relations professionals in the car industry. So far, the MAMA has grown to over 240 members comprised of print, broadcast, and online journalists and media relations professionals. In selecting its favorite plug-in vehicle, MAMA’s members evaluated more than 100 new vehicles over the past year at various drive programs.

In a press release, Ricky Lao, director of product planning at Hyundai Motor North America, shared his gratitude for the Ioniq 6’s award. “The IONIQ 6 continues to set the bar in today’s hyper-competitive EV landscape. This recognition by MAMA members is particularly meaningful to Hyundai, as it’s the consensus pick of around 240 automotive reviewers who represent hundreds of media outlets,” Lao said.

Robert Duffer, MAMA president, also shared his thoughts on the Hyundai Ioniq 6’s selection as the organization’s favorite plug-in vehicle. “It’s important to note that the IONIQ 6 battled a long list of other EVs and plug-in hybrids (both powertrains are eligible for MAMA’s Favorite Plug-In Vehicle category award), and after analyzing all the votes, the IONIQ 6 came out way ahead of the rest of the pack. As MAMA’s Favorite Plug-In, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 never stood still at the drive event and impressed media with its technology and design,” Duffer noted.

Hyundai’s Ioniq lineup has been on a roll as of late. Just recently, the Ioniq 5 was deemed by Cars.com as its Best Electric Vehicle for 2024. The Ioniq 5’s roomy cabin, avant-garde styling, performance, and fast-charging capabilities were cited by the automotive classified website as some of the key reasons behind the all-electric vehicle’s award.

