Volkswagen ID.4 receives the 2024 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award

The Volkswagen ID.4 received a 2024 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice award for Best EV (electric vehicle). It is the second time the VW ID.4 received a 2024 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice award. It received its first MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice award in 2022.

“When it arrived [in] 2021, the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV was just the start of all things EV for VW. But, even with a host of full-electrics coming, they still found time this year to make their ground-breaking ID.4 even better.

“The 2023 ID.4 has more standard tech and better materials in a revised interior. And, to add icing on the cake, VW also lowered the price of entry. When you hear folks bemoaning the lack of affordable, state-of-the-art electric vehicles, do them a favor and point to the Volkswagen ID.4, a MotorWeek Best EV of the Year,” MotorWeek creator and host John Davis commented.

The 2023 and 2024 ID.4 with SK On battery components qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) full $7,500 EV tax credits. The German automaker highlighted that the ID.4’s eligibility for IRA tax incentives makes its price range competitive with internal combustion engine compact SUVs.

Volkswagen launched an upgraded ID.4 in October 2023. It is available for pre-order. The European car maker upgraded the infotainment system and software of ID.4 and ID. 5. The upgraded ID.4 and ID.5 also have a new electric drive motor that reduces energy consumption and increases power. Volkswagen also rolled out a new 77 kWh battery option for the upgraded vehicles for more range.

