Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 unveiling: comfortability, performance, and versatility coming in 2021

Hyundai has unveiled its IONIQ 5 electric vehicle, aiming to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle. The new crossover SUV from the South Korean automaker packs a multitude of useful features that enhance its interior comfortability for all passengers, all while packing reasonable performance specifications, and versatility that will fit the need of any owner who chooses it as their next car.

The IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform, also known as E-GMP. An elongated wheelbase compliments a slimmer, more modern cockpit, using eco-friendly materials and customizable options for a truly unique driver and passenger experience. “IONIQ 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Schemera said. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.”

Performance options to fit any driving style

With that versatility comes two options for battery packs: 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh. These batteries will be complemented with two electric motor architectures, a Dual Motor layout that will include both front and rear motors, making the car a fully-equipped. All-Wheel-Drive powertrain. A single motor variant will be available in a “rear motor only” option. When combining the 72.6 kWh motor with the Dual Motor powertrain, the IONIQ 5 has a combined power output of 225-kWh with 605 Nm of torque, Hyundai says. This format will take the car from 0-62 MPH in just 5.2 seconds. Hyundai said that its 2WD powertrain with the 72.6 kWh battery pack will give maximum driving range to owners, with a WLTP rating of between 470 and 480 kilometers (292-298 miles).

Ultra-fast charging with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality

Both 400-volt and 800-volt charging infrastructures are supported by the IONIQ 5. 800-V charging capability is labeled as standard by Hyundai, and owners will not need additional components or adapters. However, a 350 kW charger will give the IONIQ 5 80% battery from 10% in just 18 minutes. Five minutes of charging time will give drivers 100 kilometers (62 miles) of range.

Additionally, a V2L function can be used as a converter to charge high-power electric equipment, supplying up to 3.6 kW of power.

Safety and Convenience Features

As the passenger vehicle market continues to focus on safety, the addition of many driver assistance features can be found in the new IONIQ 5. Hyundai has added a Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist among several other features. The IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2.

A 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster are also both included with the IONIQ 5. These features are fully customizable for every taste or style imaginable, giving the owner full range to make their vehicle perfectly unique to their needs.

Hyundai says it will begin availability in “selected regions in the first half of 2021.”