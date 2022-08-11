IKEA to quadruple EV chargers thanks to Electrify America partnership

By

IKEA is collaborating with Volkswagen’s Electrify America in a move that will quadruple the number of electric vehicle chargers across its United States locations. The partnership will accommodate both passenger and commercial fleets as Electrify Commercial is also a part of the deal.

The Swedish furniture company announced today that it would install more than 200 EV chargers that will be capable of charging speeds between 150 kW to 350 kW. The charging points will be provided by Electrify America, who will install the chargers at 25 locations in 18 states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

“At IKEA, we believe that we must work together with our partners to tackle climate change and create solutions for a greener future. This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultra-fast public chargers to our stores for the first time but it will also help us take a big leap as we work towards our targets to become circular and climate positive,” Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA U.S., said. “We look forward to continuing to innovate around new ways we can make our everyday lives more sustainable.”

IKEA is also implementing a fleet of electric vehicles to deliver furniture to customers, and Electrify Commerical, a subsidiary of Electrify America, will provide more than 225 chargers across the sites to charge these delivery vans. This is the first collaboration between Electrify America and Electrify Commercial, as the two companies have never installed both public and fleet chargers simultaneously on a single project.

IKEA plans to have an entire fleet of zero-emissions home delivery vehicles by 2025. The company also wishes to halve the number of relative emissions from customer and co-worker travel by 2030. The company’s rendering of its fleet charging shows IKEA will utilize Ford E-Transit vans for its fleet.

“We are excited to establish both public and commercial fleet charging stations with IKEA – a brand that shares our goal of a more sustainable future,” Giovanni Palazzo, President and CEO of Electrify America, said. “Through this collaboration, Electrify America, Electrify Commercial, and IKEA U.S. are leading a path forward for customers and businesses toward zero-emission transportation.”

Electrify America’s partnership with IKEA expands its presence of chargers in the United States and Canada. The company has established an infrastructure of over 800 charging stations and 3,500 individual chargers. The company has plans to expand to 10,000 individual chargers in the two countries by 2026. Additionally, EA has partnerships with Volkswagen, Audi, Harley Davidson, and Lucid.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

IKEA to quadruple EV chargers thanks to Electrify America partnership