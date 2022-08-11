Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO’s lighthearted pickup truck jab

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a lighthearted response to a playful pickup truck jab from Ford CEO Jim Farley. While announcing a major investment in solar energy, Farley took the opportunity to highlight the success of the F-150 Lightning, the veteran automaker’s first modern all-electric pickup truck.

“We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few. And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the United States,” Farley said.

Farley then added a pickup truck jab towards the Tesla CEO, whose Cybertruck has seen several delays. “Take that, Elon Musk,” Farley noted.



It was no surprise that Farley’s statement was shared widely on social media, and it did not take long before his comments caught the attention of CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO, for his part, responded in a playful manner, telling Farley, “Thanks, but I already have one.”

Musk’s comments come as Tesla puts a lot of effort into starting the production of its own all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck was unveiled in late 2019, but since it grabbed headlines across the globe for its unique, futuristic design, the vehicle’s release has been delayed several times. Musk and other Tesla executives have maintained that the Cybertuck is well worth the wait, however.

The Cybertruck’s release seems set for next year. Elon Musk noted recently that the Semi will be released later this year, followed by the Cybertruck in 2023. Pertinent equipment for the Cybertruck’s production, such as IDRA’s 9,000-ton Giga Press, has also been unveiled.

Farley and Musk’s recent comments could be seen as a friendly exchange between two CEOs that actually respect each other. Both Musk and Farley have praised each other’s accomplishments in the past. Farley, for one, personally congratulated Musk when he was named TIME’s Person of the Year. Musk, on the other hand, congratulated Farley for bringing the all-electric F-150 Lightning into the market.

Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO’s lighthearted pickup truck jab