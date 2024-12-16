Lamborghini delays its initial EV project: here’s when it will now come out

By

Lamborghini is delaying its initial electric vehicle project after it projected the release of the car for 2028.

The delay is due to the perspective from Lamborghini brass that the specific segment that the company belongs to will not be ready until later on, so it is unwilling to rush the project.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said today that the Italian supercar manufacturer will not push out its first electric model in 2028 as previously stated and will instead delay the release by just one year.

Winkelmann said (via Reuters):

“We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026.”

Lamborghini belongs to a very specific market segment of luxury sports cars. Fending for market position alongside companies like Ferrari, the company is not a mass manufacturer of vehicles. It only sold 10,112 vehicles in total in 2023, mostly comprised of the Urus.

This is why Winkelmann is in no true hurry to transition the brand to electrification but will instead focus on its gas and recently revealed hybrid lineup, which is comprised of three models: the Urus SE, Revuelto, and Temerario.

It is a strategy that many other brands, regardless of segment, are adopting. Consumers have shown that hybrids are increasingly desirable because they offer the best of both combustion engines and gas powertrains.

Winkelmann detailed the choice:

“We think this is the right way to face the future. There are discussions around synthetic fuels and this is an opportunity for our kind of cars.”

The company also revealed it would keep production within Italy, as the CEO said the brand cannot imagine a Lamborghini being built outside of Italy.

