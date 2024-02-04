Lamborghini wants to reduce carbon emissions 40% per car by 2030

By

Luxury sports car maker Lamborghini plans to go all-electric in the coming years, and now the automaker has set another climate goal for itself by pledging to reduce CO2 emissions across its operations.

In a press release shared last week, Lamborghini said it’s aiming for a 40-percent reduction in CO2 emissions per car across its entire value chain by 2030, compared to emissions levels from 2021. The automaker says it plans to do this across its whole enterprise, including everything from production to supply chain and logistics, as well as in the product use phase.

The initiative comes as a part of the automaker’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy, introduced in 2021, which seeks to conduct research on the opportunities and challenges of electrification and is aiming for full carbon neutrality by 2050. The new announcement effectively expands the automaker’s decarbonization commitment from just production and lifecycle to now include emissions reductions in all aspects of its business.

“Direzione Cor Tauri is our roadmap to electrification of the Lamborghini range and the path to decarbonization, not only of our Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, but of the entire value chain: it is a holistic approach to our global environmental sustainability strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini CEO and chairman.

Across the life cycle, Lamborghini says its 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles produce the equivalent of about 700,000 tons of CO2, according to a value chain emissions inventory. Globally, the transportation sector makes up about 15 percent of the roughly 59 gigatons of CO2 produced, only counting direct emissions from exhaust pipes.

“Sustainability is one of the key pillars of our corporate strategy,” said Stefano Rutigliano, Lamborgini Director of Strategy. “We aspire to be the super sports car company with the most enduring and genuine commitment to sustainability, through an overall vision of ESG issues. We have a dedicated interdepartmental team working toward the implementation of the Direzione Cor Tauri program.”

Lamborghini launched the Revuelto hybrid super car in 2023, and the company also plans to launch hybrid versions of the Urus SUV and a second hybrid sports car which will replace the Huracán. Last year, Lamborghini said that it would stop offering internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by the end of 2024, and the automaker plans to launch its first fully-electric model in 2028 — along with an electric SUV in 2029.

