Tesla to surpass key sales milestone in Korea this year

Tesla is preparing to surpass an important milestone in the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea, after it initially began selling units in the country seven years ago.

Following a report from auto market research firm CARISYOU this month, Tesla is widely expected to achieve over 30,000 vehicle sales in South Korea in 2024, as detailed in a report on Monday from local publication Chosun Daily. The firm reported that Tesla had sold 28,498 vehicles in the country in the first 11 months of the year, and with an average monthly sales of roughly 2,500 units, the target is definitely within reach.

In previous years, Tesla has yet to surpass 20,000 units in the Korean market, showing huge growth throughout this year to boost the automaker to higher standings in the country’s top EV sales charts. Currently, local automaker Kia leads the Korean EV market with 34,384 units sold through November, while fellow local Hyundai trailing Tesla in EV sales by around 30 units to take third ahead of the final month.

Tesla currently sells the Model 3, Model Y, and its premium sedan and SUV, the Model S and Model X, respectively, in South Korea, though the unique Cybertruck in September was sent to Korean auto testing authorities for potential certification. Tesla has not disclosed any plans to launch the Cybertruck in South Korea, but the regulatory testing and a recent tour of the EV throughout the country suggests that it could if it does become certified after all.

Korean Tesla models are built at the company’s factory in Shanghai, China, and the Model Y was the top imported vehicle in the country in the first half of the year with a total of 10,041 units sold. Other common winners of this title have previously included Mercedes-Benz and BMW, along with Audi and Volkswagen.

The country also has tons of investors into the company and owners of its EVs, and in April, more than 1,000 Tesla owners put on the world’s largest coordinated light show yet using the vehicle feature.

Tesla also made a unique decision to onboard its first-ever brand ambassador this year, signing Korean Olympic Shooter Kim Ye-ji, after she went viral for winning silver in the Paris Olympics and landing a role as an assassin in an upcoming Korean film. The decision is the first such move from Tesla to appoint an ambassador, especially as the company has remained super-lean on advertising expenses over the years.

