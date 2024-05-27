Tesla Model S Plaid races $600k Lamborghini Revuelto

By

The Tesla Model S Plaid has slain numerous supercars since it entered the market in 2021. And while the Model S Plaid has been beaten at its own game by more expensive all-electric vehicles like the Rimac Nevera and the Lucid Air Sapphire, Tesla’s all-electric flagship sedan is still arguably a class of its own, at least in its current price range.

This is why its recent round of races with the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto was equal parts cool and insane. Uploaded by YouTube motoring channel carwow, the Model S Plaid’s numerous drag races, rolling races, and brake tests against the $600,000 Revuelto were absolutely entertaining.

On paper, the Lamborghini Revuelto seemed like a vehicle that matches up well against the Model S Plaid. The Model S Plaid boasts 1,020 horsepower and 1,420 Nm of torque, while the Revuelto, with its hybrid powertrain, boasts a combined 1,051 Hp and 1,076 Nm of torque. However, the Revuelto is lighter at just 4,450 lbs as per Car & Driver‘s tests, versus the Model S Plaid’s 4,828 lbs.

As could be seen in carwow’s tests, the Revuelto actually struggles to beat the five-seat family sedan. Quarter-mile drag races ended in the Model S Plaid’s favor, and even some half-mile rolling races ended with the Tesla on top. The Revuelto did win a 1/2 mile-race, but it took ideal, specific conditions before the hybrid supercar was able to beat the Model S Plaid.

The Lamborghini Revuelto definitely seems like the ideal flagship car for the Italian supercar company. Its striking, angular design, ferocious speed, and thrilling sound provide a unique driving experience. This experience, however, comes at a price, as the Lamborghini Revuelto starts at over $600,000. That’s several times more expensive than the Tesla Model S Plaid, which starts at $87,990.

Watch carwow’s Tesla Model S Plaid vs Lamborghini Revuelto video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model S Plaid races $600k Lamborghini Revuelto